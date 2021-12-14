The following WWE SmackDown producers have been revealed for last Friday’s episode, courtesy of Fightful Select. For those who missed it, you can click here for our detailed SmackDown recap.

* Pat Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar – Sami Zayn segment, and The New Day vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Naomi vs. Sonya Deville segment with Xia Li’s debut, plus SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

* Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari produced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Kenn Doane and Adam Pearce produced Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Los Lotharios

