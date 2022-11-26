Becky Lynch’s return on last night’s WWE SmackDown was not listed ahead of time on the run sheet handed out, according to Fightful Select. The following WWE Producers were revealed for the episode. You can click here for our detailed recap.

* The opening Women’s War Games segment was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Butch vs. Santos Escobar was produced by Shawn Daivari

* The Bray Wyatt segment was produced by Jason Jordan

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Kenn Doane

* Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Women’s War Games interview and backstage segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Tyson Kidd

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the Men’s War Games advantage was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.