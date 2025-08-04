The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the August 1 episode of SmackDown drew 1.544 million viewers, a noticeable decrease from the 1.707 million that tuned in the previous week on July 25.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show posted a 0.46 rating, also down from the 0.48 key demo rating the show scored one week earlier.

WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 1, 2025, emanated from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and took place just 24-hours before the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.