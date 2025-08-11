The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the August 8 post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.557 million viewers, a slight increase from the 1.544 million that tuned in the previous week on August 1 for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home show.”

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the 8/8 show posted a 0.48 rating, also up from the 0.46 key demo rating the show scored one week earlier on 8/1.

WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 8, 2025, emanated from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and featured John Cena & Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre in the main event.