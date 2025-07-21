The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the July 18 episode of SmackDown drew 1.546 million viewers, a noticeable increase from the 1.399 million that tuned in the previous week on July 11.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show posted a 0.45 rating—up from the 0.37 it scored one week earlier.

The episode went head-to-head with the WNBA All-Star Event on ESPN, which brought in 1.318 million viewers and a 0.31 demo rating.