The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the July 25 episode of SmackDown drew 1.707 million viewers, a noticeable increase from the 1.546 million that tuned in the previous week on July 18, which itself was a solid increase from the 1.399 million for the July 11 show, and 1.16 million for the July 4 episode.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show posted a 0.48 rating—up from the 0.45 it scored one week earlier.

WWE SmackDown on July 25, 2025 emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and featured memorable tributes to the late Hulk Hogan.