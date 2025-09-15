The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.316 million viewers, a decrease from the 1.585 million that tuned in the previous week for the show featuring AJ Lee’s return and John Cena’s SmackDown Farewell on September 5.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the 9/12 show posted a 0.37 rating, way down from the 0.51 key demo rating the show scored one week earlier.

The September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, and featured the blue brand and WWE TV return of Brock Lesnar, as well as Week 2 of Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge series, and a main event of Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre.