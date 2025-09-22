The numbers are in for the September 19, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network saw a slight bump in overall viewership. The show averaged 1.342 million viewers, which is up 2% from the previous week and marks the second largest audience for the blue brand since the August 15 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, WWE SmackDown once again led all of cable programming for the night, drawing a 0.37 rating. That number was identical to last week’s rating in the same category and ties the show’s second-best demo performance since August 8.

The 9/19 episode of WWE SmackDown served as the final “go-home show” for the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event that took place 24-hours later. The show featured appearances by Brock Lesnar, the WrestlePalooza contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, as well as a WWE United States Championship match (Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes) and a WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship match (Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre).