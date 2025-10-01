The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.238 million viewers, a decrease from the 1.342 million that tuned in the previous week on September 19 for the post-WrestlePalooza blue brand show.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the 9/26 show posted a 0.35 rating, also down from the 0.37 key demo rating the show scored one week earlier on 9/19.

WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 26, 2025, emanated from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., and featured Tiffany Stratton successfully defending her WWE Women’s title in the main event, setting up a showdown against WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event on October 11.