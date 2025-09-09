The numbers are in for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.585 million viewers, an increase from the 1.147 million that tuned in the previous week on August 29.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the 9/5 show posted a 0.51 rating, equal to the 0.51 key demo rating the show scored one week earlier on 8/29.

WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 5, 2025, emanated from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and featured the SmackDown farewell of John Cena, as well as the long-awaited return of AJ Lee.