The viewership numbers are in for the July 5th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,256,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.66 in the 18-49 demographic. These are basically the same numbers as the June 28th episode one week ago. The show did have some competition as it went head to head with President Joe Biden’s interview on ABC that drew over 8 million viewers.

SmackDown took place from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada and was attended by 16,980 fans. This was the go-home edition of the blue brand as Saturday, July 6th, was the company's Money In The Bank premium live event.