According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.032 million viewers overnight, a drop of only 0.2% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was once again number one for the evening. This was the go-home edition of the blue-brand show ahead of Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay per view, with heavy focus on the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso title rivalry being featured.

Overall the program finished 5th in total viewership behind American’s Funniest Home Videos, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Blue Bloods, and 20/20, which finished 1st with 3.816 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.