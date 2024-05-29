The final numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.147 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. The show is up slightly from the previous week’s show on May 17, 2024, which drew 2.186 million viewers.

The show drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is actually slightly up from the 5/17 episode, which finished with a 0.59 rating in the same coveted demo.

SmackDown on 5/24 featured the semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as the final build to the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event in Saudi Arabia.