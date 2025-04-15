The numbers are in for the Friday, April 11, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 4/11 show drew 1.551 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s show on 4/4, which finished with 1.578 million viewers.

Friday’s show posted a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down from the 0.47 key demo that the previous Friday’s show drew.

WWE SmackDown for the night of April 11 finished first on cable television in the target demo.