The numbers are in for the Friday, April 18, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 4/18 show drew 1.741 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is an increase compared to the previous week’s show on 4/11, which finished with 1.551 million viewers.

Friday’s show posted a 0.55 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.45 key demo that the previous Friday’s show drew.

WWE SmackDown for the night of April 18 served as the WrestleMania 41 go-home show for the blue brand.