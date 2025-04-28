The numbers are in for the Friday, April 25, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 4/25 show drew 1.551 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s show on 4/18, which finished with 1.741 million viewers.

Friday’s show posted a 0.51 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.55 key demo that the previous Friday’s show drew.

WWE SmackDown for the night of April 25 served as the annual SmackDown After Mania post-WrestleMania episode. The show faced tough sports competition in the form of the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft, which drew over 7.3 million viewers across ABC, ESPN2 and the NFL Network, as well as the NBA Playoffs game on ESPN between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, which pulled in 2.1 million viewers and a 0.58 key demo rating.