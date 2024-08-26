The numbers are in for the Friday, August 23, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 8/23 show drew 2.050 million viewers.

This is down from the previous week’s show on 8/16, which finished with 2.252 million viewers.

According to Wrestle Nomics, the 8/23 SmackDown viewership is the lowest that the show has drawn since the June 14, 2024 episode.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down slightly from the 0.61 rating from last Friday.