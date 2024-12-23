The numbers are in for the Friday, December 20, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 12/20 taped show from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. drew 1.326 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is down a bit from the previous week’s show on 12/13, which finished with 1.530 million viewers.

Friday’s show, which was the holiday-themed episode, posted a 0.37 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is a big drop from the 0.47 rating in the same key demo for the previous Friday’s show.

WWE SmackDown on 12/20 faced tough competition in the form of a Notre Dame vs. Indiana college football playoff game, which drew over 12.8 million viewers across ESPN and ABC.