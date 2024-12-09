The numbers are in for the Friday, December 6, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 12/6 show drew 1.494 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is up quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 11/29, which finished with 1.341 million viewers.

Friday’s show, which was the post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 episode, posted a 0.44 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.40 rating in the same key demo from the previous Friday’s show.