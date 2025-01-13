The numbers are in for the Friday, January 10, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 1/10 show drew 1.436 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s show on 1/3, which finished with 1.528 million viewers.

Friday’s show posted a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down from the 0.45 key demo that the previous Friday’s show drew.

WWE SmackDown on January 10 was the second three-hour episode of the show, as well as the second show of the New Year of 2025.