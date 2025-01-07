The numbers are in for the Friday, January 3, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 1/3 show drew 1.528 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is similar compared to the previous week’s show on 12/27, which finished with 1.568 million viewers.

Friday’s show posted a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same key demo that the previous Friday’s show drew.

WWE SmackDown on January 3 was the first three-hour episode of the show, as well as the first show of the New Year of 2025.