The numbers are in for the Friday, July 11, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

In the second of the new weekly two-hour episodes of WWE SmackDown, the live show that aired on 7/11 drew 1.399 million viewers, marking an increase from the 1.166 million the taped Independence Day episode pulled in the previous week on 7/4, according to ProgrammingInsider.com

In the key 18–49 demographic, SmackDown delivered a 0.37 rating — up from the demo performance from the July 4 episode, which pulled in a 0.32 target demo rating.

Friday’s SmackDown featured an appearance by Jelly Roll to start the build to his tag-team match with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The 7/11 show was also the “go-home show” for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 special events the following two evenings, and featured The Wyatt Sicks capturing the WWE Tag-Team Championships from The Street Profits.