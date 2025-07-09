The numbers are in for the Friday, July 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

In the first of the new weekly two-hour episodes of WWE SmackDown, the Independence Day holiday taped show that aired on 7/4 drew 1.166 million viewers, marking a decrease from the 1.450 million the three-hour non-holiday show pulled in the previous week on 6/27, according to ProgrammingInsider.com

In the key 18–49 demographic, SmackDown delivered a 0.32 rating — down from the demo performance from the June 27 episode, which pulled in a 0.41 target demo rating.

The show ranked #1 on all of cable for the night.

Friday’s SmackDown featured the surprise returns of Drew McIntyre and Trish Stratus, as well as more of the final build towards WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 in Atlanta, GA. on July 12 and July 13, respectively.