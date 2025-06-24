The numbers are in for the Friday, June 20, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

In one of the final three hour episodes of WWE SmackDown, the 6/20 show drew 1.524 million viewers, marking an increase from the 1.401 million the show pulled in the previous week, according to ProgrammingInsider.com

In the key 18–49 demographic, SmackDown delivered a 0.38 rating — matching its demo performance from the June 6 episode.

The show ranked #1 on all of cable for the night.

Friday’s SmackDown featured Randy Orton and Asuka securing their spots in the finals of the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.