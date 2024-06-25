The report card for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is in, as the final ratings and viewership information for the June 21 episode of the show have surfaced.

Programming Insider is reporting that the Friday, June 21, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois finished with an average of 2.336 million viewers.

The 6/21 episode saw an increase in viewership compared to the show the previous week on 6/14 , which pulled in 1.959 million viewers.

Friday’s show posted a 0.73 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also up from the 6/14 show, which drew a 0.52 in the same target demo.

WWE SmackDown on June 21 featured the hometown return of CM Punk and subsequent attack by Drew McIntyre, the surprise debut and addition to The Bloodline of Jacob Fatu and more. The show went up against Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, which drew 4.237 million viewers and a 1.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.