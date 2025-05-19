The May 16 edition of WWE SmackDown saw a decrease in both viewership and key demo ratings.

According to Programming Insider, Friday’s broadcast on the USA Network brought in 1.290 million viewers, a drop from the 1.455 million who tuned in the week prior on May 9.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.36 rating, down from the previous week’s 0.41.

WWE SmackDown on May 16 was the post-WWE Backlash: St. Louis show, and featured the start of the road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025, with the first qualifying matches from the blue brand. It also featured the in-ring debut of JC Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb in NJPW and AEW.