WWE SmackDown once again flexed its ratings muscle in the all-important 18–49 demographic, dominating the competition on May 2, 2025.

The latest episode, which aired live on USA Network from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, drew a strong 469,000 viewers in the coveted demo. That number not only led the night among all pro wrestling programming but also outperformed every major broadcast network during the same primetime window.

Here’s a breakdown of the 18–49 demo performance across the top broadcast channels for Friday night:

* USA: 469,000 viewers (WWE SmackDown)

* ABC: 266,000 viewers

* CBS: 225,000 viewers

* NBC: 220,000 viewers

* FOX: 142,000 viewers

* The CW: 76,000 viewers

With a margin of over 200,000 viewers above ABC—the next closest competitor—SmackDown clearly established itself as Friday night’s top destination for advertisers and key demo eyeballs.

SmackDown’s ability to consistently lead in this vital demographic underscores its strength not just within the world of wrestling, but across the entire television landscape.

The May 2, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and featured a main event of Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax & Naomi, as well as the in-ring return of Aleister Black against The Miz, as well as the latest build to WWE Backlash: St. Louis from Randy Orton.