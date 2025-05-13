The May 9th edition of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in both viewership and key demo ratings.

According to Wrestle Nomics, Friday’s broadcast on the USA Network brought in 1.455 million viewers, a jump from the 1.406 million who tuned in the week prior on May 2.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.41 rating, up from the previous week’s 0.37. The blue brand finished second overall on cable for the night in that demo.

Topping the evening was the NBA Playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, which aired on ESPN. That game drew 3.913 million viewers and a 1.18 rating in P18-49.

WWE SmackDown on May 9 served as the final “go-home show” for the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event that took place the following night, and also featured the surprise return of Alexa Bliss.