The numbers are in for the Friday, November 29, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 11/29 show drew 1.341 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 11/22, which finished with 1.578 million viewers.

Friday’s episode, which was the “go-home show” for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event, posted a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down big from the 0.46 rating in the same key demo from the previous Friday’s show.