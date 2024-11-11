The numbers are in for the Friday, November 8, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 11/8 show drew 1.536 million viewers for the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is up from the previous week’s show on 11/1, which finished with 1.428 million viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.47 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.43 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown finished first for the night on cable television, beating the Mavericks-Suns NBA on ESPN game, which pulled 1.3 million viewers and a 0.39 key demo rating.