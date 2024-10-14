The numbers are in for the Friday, October 11, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 10/11 show drew 1.652 million viewers for the fifth installment of the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is up from the previous week’s show on 10/4, which finished with 1.518 million viewers for the fourth blue brand show on USA Network.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.49 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.47 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown finished first on cable, beating out college football games on ESPN and FS1.