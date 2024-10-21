The numbers are in for the Friday, October 18, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 10/18 show drew 1.378 million viewers for the sixth installment of the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 10/11, which finished with 1.652 million viewers for the fifh blue brand show on USA Network.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.42 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down big from the 0.49 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown faced stiff competition in the form of the college football game between Oregon and Purdue, the MLB ALCS game between the Yankees and Guardians, the MLB NLCS game between the Dodgers and Mets, and game four of the WNBA finals between the Lynx and Liberty.