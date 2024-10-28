The numbers are in for the Friday, October 25, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 10/25 show drew 1.418 million viewers for the seventh installment of the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is back up from the previous week’s show on 10/18, which finished with 1.378 million viewers for the sixth blue brand show on USA Network.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.42 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown faced stiff competition in the form of Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, two major media market teams, which pulled 15.2 million viewers on FOX.