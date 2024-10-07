The numbers are in for the Friday, October 4, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 10/4 show drew 1.518 million viewers for the fourth installment of the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is down from the previous week’s show on 9/27, which finished with 1.568 million viewers for the third blue brand show on USA Network.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.47 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same as the 0.45 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown finished second on cable, behind the college football game on FOX between Oregon and Michigan State.