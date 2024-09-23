The numbers are in for the Friday, September 20, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 9/20 show drew 1.494 million viewers for the sophomore installment of the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is down from the previous week’s show on 9/13, which finished with 1.723 million viewers for the blue brand debut on USA Network.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down quite a bit from the 0.55 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown was the second episode on USA Network and faced competition from multiple college football games.