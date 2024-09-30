The numbers are in for the Friday, September 27, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 9/27 show drew 1.568 million viewers for the third installment of the SmackDown on USA weekly Friday night prime time series.

This is up from the previous week’s show on 9/20, which finished with 1.494 million viewers for the second blue brand show on USA Network.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same as the 0.45 rating in the same key demo from last Friday.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown finished second on cable, behind the college football game on ESPN between Virginia Tech and Miami.