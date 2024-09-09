The numbers are in for the Friday, September 6, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 9/6 show drew 1.770 million viewers.

This is down from the previous week’s show on 8/30, which finished with 2.054 million viewers, which itself was a big drop from the 8/23 show, which pulled 2.250 million viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down slightly from the 0.53 rating from last Friday, and 0.56 from the 8/23 show.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown was the final show on FOX, and went head-to-head against AEW Collision and a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers NFL on Peacock game.