According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.392 million viewers overnight, down from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.618 million viewers.

SmackDown also saw a drop in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5, which is the same from the 0.5 rating.

Full ratings will be out on Monday. It should be noted that some markets aired NFL preseason games instead of SmackDown, which is why the overnight ratings are so high.