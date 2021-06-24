WWE is reportedly returning to the legendary Madison Square Garden later this year.

It was revealed today by PWInsider that WWE will return to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, September 10 for a live SmackDown episode. There is no word yet on when tickets go on sale, but we will keep you updated.

It was recently reported that WWE had multiple holds for potential dates at The Garden over the next year, but nothing was set in stone as of last week. Now the September 10 date has been locked in.

WWE usually runs MSG for their annual post-Christmas non-televised live event on December 26, but it remains to be seen if they will still keep that date this year.

