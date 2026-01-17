WWE SmackDown Results 1/16/26

Wembley Arena

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu Segment

Drew McIntyre: I prayed for this and it happened. I know it’s been a rough few years in the UK here, but if there’s somebody that could bring us together, it’s our Undisputed WWE Champion, it’s the first and only British WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The love I’ve been shown this week has been an incredible, the text messages, the calls, the social media messages, getting cheered all across Europe, including tonight, you bunch of mentalists. Just want to say to each and every one of you out there, screw you. No, this isn’t me doing the bad guy wrestler bit, no, seriously, screw you. When I got fired, where were you? You want to jump on the bandwagon right now, 99% of you weren’t there for me. When Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were making my life hell and screwing me over, there was no uprising, was there? How did you help me out? When CM Punk was screwing me, time and time again, you were cheering Roman, and doing that stupid YEET with Jey, that’s what you were doing.

And then there’s Cody and the referee’s, match after match, I get screwed, is there a hashtag for Drew? No, you did nothing. There’s only person I need to thank, the only person that ever believed in me and knew I could be World Champion, and that person is me. So, thank you, Drew McIntyre. If you want to chant something, chant, Thank You, Drew. But there is one person I need to address, though. The former, oh, that feels good, Cody, I know you’re backstage, and I know it cuts like a knife every time I say this, former, former, former champion, Cody Rhodes. That’s right, former champion, Cody Rhodes. Cody, I know your crack team are trying to figure out a title match, I’m gonna save you the time. Before our match, Three Stages Of Hell, I had Aldis add a clause into the contract. Since 90% of Americans can’t read, I’ll tell you what it is. Cody, there will be no rematch, you have to start at the bottom, you have to work your way back up, The Vanilla QB1 Era is over, and the dangerous, unpredictable Drew McIntyre Era begins, tonight. I assume you came out to congratulate me, Randy?

Randy Orton: Drew, I think you and all of these people in London know that we do not like each other, one bit. So, no, Drew, I am not out here to congratulate you. I’m out here to remind you, a few months ago, you had the opportunity to kick my head through that announce table, and you declined, so I just wanted to tell you, man-to-man, that when I get the opportunity to return the favor, I will not hesitate. I’ve beaten you for that title before, and I will do it again, and when I do it again, it will be courtesy of the three most dangerous letters in all, all of sports-entertainment, R-K-O.

Jacob Fatu makes his way down to the ring. Fatu immediately goes after Drew McIntyre. Fatu and McIntyre start brawling around the ringside area. The Miz slides into the ring and drops Orton with The Skull Crushing Finale to close this segment.

First Match: Randy Orton vs. The Miz In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

This match started during the commercial break. Orton with heavy bodyshots. Orton HeadButts Miz. Orton with a straight right hand. Miz kicks the left knee of Orton. Miz drops Orton with The Implant DDT for a two count. Orton regroups on the outside. Orton takes his t-shirt off. Orton with the greco roman eye poke. Orton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz punches Orton in the back. Miz with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the announce table. Miz mocks Orton. Miz rolls Orton back into the ring. Miz stomps on Orton’s chest. Haymaker Exchange. Miz reverses out of the irish whip from Orton.

Orton explodes out of the corner with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Miz. Orton Powerslams Miz. Orton plays to the crowd. Miz blocks The Draping DDT. Miz heads to the outside. Orton kicks Miz in the gut. Orton with Three Belly to Back Suplex’s onto the announce table. Orton resets the referee’s ten count. Orton rolls Miz back into the ring. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton goes for The RKO, but Miz counters with The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz is displaying his frustration. Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale, but Orton counters with an arm-drag takeover. Miz blocks The RKO. Miz rolls Orton over for a two count. Orton connects with The RKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Randy Orton via Pinfall

Drew McIntyre runs into Ilja Dragunov in the backstage area. Dragunov is glad to be talking to McIntyre for the first time. McIntyre is trying to get away from Jacob Fatu. Dragunov knows that McIntyre has a lot going on in his mind, so he wants to make something clear. Tonight, Dragunov will beat Sami Zayn, and then he’ll be one step closer to the Undisputed WWE Championship. Dragunov won a championship on his first night back from injury, simply because he doesn’t fight like a sane man. McIntyre doesn’t care what Dragunov has to say, because there’s a mentalist coming for him. McIntyre tells Dragunov that he’ll see him at the Royal Rumble if he makes it through Saturday Night’s Main Event. McIntyre promises that he didn’t knockout Jacob Fatu’s teeth, but he sure as will knockout Dragunov’s.

Bo Dallas Promo

Solo, you think you stole our light, but you just inherited the weight of what it really means. The lantern has never been a weapon, we carry it in the dark, so the dark doesn’t carry us. It does not belong in the hands of someone that believes taking it is more powerful than its true purpose. It will come back to us. Like a moth to a flame, we will not rest until it’s home.

We see Alexa Bliss talking to Charlotte Flair as they’re preparing for their tag team match. Charlotte gives Alexa a playful hip check. Alexa is not in the mood, because last week sucked for her. She lost the US Title Match to Giulia, then Nia Jax and Lash Legend tried to get in her head before the match and then decided to beat her up after the match was over. It was a complete numbers game, and she was all alone. Alexa needs to know if Charlotte was truly sick last week or she was pretending to be sick. Charlotte says that she was sick last week. However, Alexa had a singles title match without her being there, so she really doesn’t have a leg to stand on, because Charlotte has put her own singles aspirations to the side for the betterment of their tag team. The two continue to have a semantical argument. Alexa wants to make sure that Charlotte has her back. Charlotte says that Alexa is her person, and she apologizes for being sick last week and not being there for her. They do the heart emoji gesture. Alexa heads towards the ring. Nia and Lash join the conversation. Nia says that Charlotte has no reason to trust her, but that was typical Alexa Bliss, she makes you feel guilty and walks away like she’s the victim. Lash says that Alexa is good at playing the victim. Charlotte says that Nia is right, she doesn’t trust her, and the next time she wants to give out unsolicited advice, she’s not going to like the response. And this charade with Lash, Charlotte understands why Alexa is no longer friends with Nia. Charlotte tells Lash that she’s changed as she walks away.

Second Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia & Kiana James

STILL TO COME

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green w/Alba Fyre

– Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

– Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship

– Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

– Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Checkout Episode 500 of The Hoots Podcast