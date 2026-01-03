WWE SmackDown Results 1/2/26
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, New York
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Segment
– Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax, Lash Legend In A 8-Woman Tag Team Match
– Chelsea Green (c) w/Alba Fyre vs. Giulia w/Kiana James For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
– Jade Cargill vs. Michin
– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black w/Zelina Vega In An Ambulance Match
Checkout Episode 498 of The Hoots Podcast