– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened last week during Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. We’re now live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We see two black SUVs pull into the back parking lot. The Bloodline hops out – Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in one truck, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the other. Sami and The Usos are fired up, in a good mood tonight. Zayn offers a fist bump to Reigns but he keeps walking past him. Zayn looks a bit concerned as he watches everyone else enter the building.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders

We go right to the ring to kick off the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Out first comes Sheamus to a pop. He hits the ring and out next comes Drew McIntyre as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The horns sound next as The Viking Raiders come to the ring – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. We see how Erik and Ivar attacked Sheamus and McIntyre two weeks ago. The winner of this match will face the winners of Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios. All first round matches will happen tonight.

Cole sends well wishes to the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday. Cole mentions how Jay and Mark Briscoe were one of wrestling’s great tag teams. The Viking Raiders suddenly attack as the bell hits. Sheamus fights Erik off while Ivar works Drew over at ringside.

Erik rocks Sheamus but Sheamus clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Ivar rocks Drew with a throat shot, then sends him into the ring post. Drew goes down. Sheamus unloads on Ivar now, then Erik. Sheamus launches Erik into the barrier as Valhalla looks on and the referee counts. Sheamus brings Erik back in but he has to hit Ivar to stop him from re-entering.

Sheamus with 7 Beats of the Bodhrán to Ivar as Erik makes the save. Fans boo. Sheamus rocks Erik and delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to him as fans cheer. Erik and Ivar double team Sheamus to turn it around. Ivar with a running low crossbody against the barrier while Sheamus is already down on the floor. Ivar yells out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik drops Sheamus with a neckbreaker for 2. Erik grounds Sheamus in the middle of the ring, then pounds on him to keep him down. Erik continues to wear Sheamus down as fans try to rally. Sheamus fights up and out but Erik fights back. Ivar comes in and drops the ax handle on Sheamus. Erik is legal again as the assault continues. Sheamus finally levels Erik and fans pop. Drew and Ivar tag in to cheers now as they go at it. Drew with a clothesline and a big shoulder.

Drew launches Erik over his head, then nails a neckbreaker to Ivar. Drew with a neckbreaker to Erik, then a kip-up for a big pop. Drew grabs Ivar but gets rammed into the corner. Ivar mounts offense but Drew scoops him for a Michinoku Driver. Valhalla looks concerned as Ivar fights with Drew. Ivar with a big senton in the corner. Erik tags in and splashes Drew in the corner with a clothesline, then sends him into a big clothesline from Ivar. Erik covers for 2.

Ivar goes to the top but Drew rocks him and climbs up. They end up with Drew turned upside down in the corner. Sheamus makes the save and drops Erik with White Noise. Drew pulls himself up in the corner and launches Ivar to the mat. All four Superstars are down now as fans cheer and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar has Drew in the corner, taking his time. Drew is whipped into the opposite corner but he comes out with a clothesline. Drew keeps control and calls for the Claymore Kick but Ivar cuts him off with a spin kick. They both go down and now fans rally.

Erik and Sheamus tag in, then. More brief back and forth now. Erik launches Drew over his head. Ivar tags in and goes to the top, nailing the big splash on Sheamus but Sheamus kicks out just in time. Ivar can’t believe it. Erik tags in and they go for the double team but Sheamus cuts Ivar off in mid-air with a knee strike. Drew runs in with a big Claymore Kick to Erik. Ivar gets back up and turns around to a Brogue Kick to get the pin and to advance in the tournament.

Winners: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Sheamus and Drew stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Cole confirms Sheamus and McIntyre vs. Hit Row or Los Lotharios at a later date. Sheamus and McIntyre celebrate.

– We go backstage to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn enters and asks Reigns for a second to talk. Sami is nervous. He knows this is a big night for The Bloodline but he couldn’t help but notice Reigns’ gave him a frosty reaction in the parking lot. Sami wants to just make sure everything’s cool. Reigns says he saw how Sami was last week and he knows Sami is trying to cover up everything tonight. Reigns tells Sami to just give it to him straight, tell the truth about what’s going on. Sami says everything is fine, really. Reigns says no, tell me the truth. Sami says if he’s being honest, he was a little disappointed last week. He takes pride in carrying his weight for the family and he didn’t know The Usos were coming out during the match with Kevin Owens. Sami says he felt a little slighted. He says Owens keeps mentioning how he’s being used and for a split second last week… Sami says he just doesn’t know, it’s all fine. Reigns tells Sami to get out. Reigns says he’s not going to do this every single week. Heyman looks on worried. Reigns tells Sami again, to just get out. Reigns says The Tribal Chief has to run his game plan by The Honorary Uce… when did this start? When does he have to ask Sami for his approval? Reigns tells Sami to just get out, go find Owens, go find his own Bloodline or something, and stop using Reigns and his Bloodline. Get out of here, man. Reigns calls on The Wise Man… and Heyman motions for Sami to find the door.

– We see LA Knight walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Raquel Rodriguez is backstage. She says everything is bigger in her home state of Texas and at the Royal Rumble, she plans to make this the biggest moment of her career. She’s counting down the days, minutes and seconds until she rushes to the ring to earn her way to WrestleMania 39.

LA Knight vs. Greg Jones

We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight. Enhancement talent Greg Jones is already waiting in his corner.

Knight takes the mic and wants to talk to you. He asks if someone can help Bray Wyatt figure out what’s going on? One week he’s saying he’s not Uncle Howdy, then he’s saying “I am him,” but one name says it all and that’s LA Knight. Yeah. Knight says that means at the Royal Rumble he will be the one to make Wyatt ask himself if maybe he should’ve stayed away, maybe he should’ve never come back. He goes on and says Wyatt has been living check to check on his past glory, but he can walk into LA’s bank and find out those checks are trash. Knight says whether it’s pitch black or daylight, he will turn Wyatt’s switch off just like that, and that’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life. Yeah. The bell rings and they lock up.

Knight takes it to the corner but the lights flash and the Wyatt logo shows on the screen. LA keeps on but the lights and the logo flicker again.

Knight fights Jones off and levels him with a clothesline. Knight nails the BFT for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight stands tall as the music hits. However, a distorted version of the Firefly Fun House music quickly interrupts. We see Abby The Witch, Huskus The Pig, and Ramblin’ Rabbit. They announce that they are back. We see Wyatt bent over, plumber’s rear and all showing, as he nails a sign to the door. Wyatt turns around and says he can see you. He welcomes us back to the Firefly Fun House. Yowie! Wowie! Wyatt apologizes for the mess and says we’re working on it. He says he has seriously missed everyone and he can’t wait to have lots of fun here with his friends once again. Rabbit says LA seems cool, can he be their friend? Abby tells Rabbit to shut the fuck up. Rabbit is worried about the Royal Rumble because he’s scared of the dark. Huskus says something about loving the dark chocolate as he munches on a chocolate bar.

Wyatt jokes with Rabbit and says in th dark is where things might hide under your bed and come out when you sleep… and eat you. Wyatt goes on and says maybe you should be scared of the dark. Wyatt looks at the camera and smiles. We see another TV screen and Uncle Howdy is on it, with the usual graphics flashing. Howdy is laughing. Howdy says now that I told you so… all you needed was a little push. He repeats these words. We go back to Wyatt and he’s very serious now as he looks at the camera. Wyatt tells Knight… I hope you are satisfied, I hope you understand you are the one that opened the door and now whatever comes from there, it is your problem. See you at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt smiles and laughs, then says bye bye, have a nice day. Knight looks on from the ring as the Fun House music starts back up. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament: Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

Back from the break and out comes Hit Row – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Los Lotharios are already in the ring – Angel and Humberto. The winners of this match will face Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the second round.

Humberto starts off with Adonis and they go at it. Humberto controls Adonis by the arm, and in comes Angel for the double team. They level Adonis with stereo kicks for a 2 count. Adonis comes back with a big standing dropkick.

Dolla tags in and kicks Angel in the corner, then launches him across the ring. Angel rolls to the floor as Dolla talks trash to Cole for bringing up his recent dive botch. Dolla with a big chop to Angel. Dolla brings it back in but Angel elbows him away. Angel leaps for the tag and in comes Humberto. He unloads Adonis as he also comes in. They trade offense and Humberto levels Adonis with kick. Dolla charges but Los Lotharios double team him, sending him to the floor.

Angel and Humberto nail double suicide dives to send Dolla into the announce table. The referee is distracted by Adonis, allowing B-Fab to deck Humberto. This allows Dolla to get the pin on Humberto for thee pin to advance.

Winners: Hit Row

– After the match, Hit Row regroups at ringside as the music hits. Cole confirms Sheamus and McIntyre vs. Hit Row for the second round. Los Lotharios looks on from the ring as Hit Row taunts them.

– We get the third return vignette for Cody Rhodes, which confirmed him for the Royal Rumble. This is the same video that aired on RAW.

– Still to come, the SmackDown Women’s Champion is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Braun Strowman is backstage. He says he’s made a career out of tossing bodies around, so the Royal Rumble was made for The Monster of All Monsters. Strowman says if anyone stands in the way of him going to WrestleMania 39, then they will get these hands.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The pyro hits and she goes to the ring. Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks back at recent happenings between Flair and Sonya Deville.

Flair takes the mic and gives a “Wooo!” shout-out to Detroit. She says it seems Deville has a real problem with her. Flair doesn’t know why, maybe it’s because Flair beat her two weeks ago. Flair says if Deville has a problem with her, she doesn’t need to attack from behind or whine to Adam Pearce, she can come say it to her face, woman-to-woman. Flair calls Deville out and says Detroit would love to see her. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Deville to boos.

Deville doesn’t care what this disgusting, dirty city wants. Fans boo. She cares about what she wants and what she deserves, and that’s a title shot. Deville says Flair must not think she’s worthy. Deville tells a fan to shut up as she enters the ring. Deville speaks but a “you suck!” chant drowns her out. Deville goes on about how people need to realize she’s a star every time she comes out, people shut up and listen every time she speaks, and last week it took six people to rip her off Flair. Is Flair really that arrogant and entitled that she doesn’t see it? Fans chant “you suck!” again and Flair smirks, saying Detroit has made up their mind about Deville.

Flair says she has always told Deville she’s a star, but is Deville saying the others backstage aren’t stars? Flair asks Deville why she thinks she’s more special than anyone else. Flair says Deville keeps demanding title shots, so maybe Flair isn’t the entitled, arrogant one in this ring. Flair says Deville called her shot and lost, and on top of that she tapped out. Fans chant “you tapped out!” now. Flair says maybe Deville should be focusing on the Royal Rumble and not the title, but if Deville wants to fight, she’ll do it right here in Detroit. They tease a match but Deville says no. Fans boo. Deville asks why should she do that when there’s nothing in it for her. No thank you. Unless Flair is willing to put her title on the line.

Pearce comes out and says he’s heard enough. Pearce says he thought he made himself clear to Deville… Deville suddenly drops Flair with a cheap shot. Deville quickly retreats and Pearce isn’t happy with her as they have words on the stage. Fans chant “you suck!” as Deville goes backstage to talk to Pearce.

– We go backstage to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns asks Heyman if he can believe this guy, Sami Zayn. Heyman says he’s never liked Sami since day one, but he supports Reigns’ visions for The Island of Relevancy and he tried to look at things from the perception of the Special Counsel and as your Wise Man, but as your Wise Man, just perhaps if you could take it into your ruthless consideration, isn’t it better, as we’re about to sign a contract to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens of all people, that when it comes to Sami, my Tribal Chief, maybe it’s better to have him in the castle pissing out, instead of out of the castle pissing in? Reigns thinks it over as we go to commercial.

