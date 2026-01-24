WWE SmackDown Results 1/23/26
Belle Centre
Montreal, Canada
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Sami Zayn Segment
– Cody Rhodes Interview
– Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams
– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James In A Number One Contender’s Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– AJ Styles & Nick Aldis Segment
– Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae vs. Nathan Frazer w/Axiom
– Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green w/Alba Fyre
– Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBD For The WWE United States Championship
– The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s For The WWE Tag Team Championship
