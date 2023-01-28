– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Tribal Court for Sami Zayn at Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary show. We’re now live from the back parking lot of the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas as a black SUV pulls up. Out hops Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos say tonight is all about Sikoa as he faces Kevin Owens in the main event. Jimmy and Solo walk ahead and Jey follows but here comes Sami Zayn from the side, dressed in all black. Sami just wanted to catch Jey before he goes in the arena and tell him how much he appreciates what he did for him in Tribal Court on Monday. Sami says it meant the world to him and he will never forget it. Sami and Jey have each other’s backs. They embrace and Sami runs off, pulling his hood back up over his head.

– We cut to the SmackDown opening video. We’re now live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show.

Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio for tonight’s opener as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Out next comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett. We see recent happenings in the Kross vs. Mysterio feud.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Kross over-powers Rey early on to boos. Rey dropkicks the knee out, then nails a hurricanrana takedown, but Kross comes right back and decks Rey to boos. Kross tosses Rey over the top rope to the floor.

Kross follows and scoops Rey to send him into the ring post but Rey slides out and sends Kross face-first into the post. Rey goes in and does the baseball slide under the bottom rope, using that to launch Kross into the barrier. Rey stands tall and fans cheer him on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross took over during the break, and is now dominating Rey. Kross with a big knee to the spine for a 2 count. We see bow Kross caught a suicide dive during the break, then chokeslammed Rey onto the edge of the apron.

Kross has Rey up top now, trying to rip his mask off to boos. Rey fights Kross off but Kross turns him upside down in the corner. Kross charges but hits the ring post as Rey pulls himself up. Kross catches a kick but Rey nails an enziguri. Rey goes for 619 but Scarlett distracts him from ringside. Rey drops Kross into position for 619 again, and this time nails it for a big pop. Rey goes to the top for the splash but Kross kicks out at 2.

Kross grabs Rey for a Northern Lights suplex, holding it for a bridge. Kross scoops Rey but Rey slides down his back and cradles him for the surprise pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the bell, Rey quickly exits the ring to celebrate as his music hits. A shocked Kross immediately jumps up and he’s not happy. We go to replays. Scarlett stands with Kross and they look on as Rey stands tall on the entrance-way.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at how Brock Lesnar returned at RAW 30 to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, mostly to boos. Theory hits the ring and poses in the corner as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Damage CTRL. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY announce their Women’s Royal Rumble spots. Bayley says they are as confident as ever about being in The Rumble after what happened on RAW 30. Kai feels bad for the other entrants because once these three work together it will be impossible for anyone else to win. SKY says everyone will finally realize who runs WWE. We go back to the ring and Theory has a mic, announcing that The Champ is here.

Theory says not only did he retain his title at the RAW 30th Anniversary show, but now he is going straight to the Royal Rumble and he will win. Fans boo. Theory goes to speak but the music interrupts and out come WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi only respects three Austins – Austin Creed (Woods), Steve Austin, and the city he lives in.

Woods says they know Theory is from the three-hour RAW, so he’s used to running his mouth to fill time, but this is SmackDown, the efficient show, and they get right down to business. The New Day is in the ring now. They laugh at the idea of Theory winning The Rumble. The New Day predicts one of them will win, and when they win, we all win. Theory isn’t happy with being interrupted. He says he is the biggest star in all of WWE. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz. Miz takes issue with what Theory just said about being the biggest star. Miz says he’s been working Rumble matches since before Theory hit puberty. Theory says that just makes Miz old. Miz says that makes him older, wiser, smarter than Theory will ever be. Miz says he will throw Theory and 28 others over the top rope tomorrow, and win the one thing he’s never won in this industry – the Royal Rumble Match. The New Day laughs and Miz says the most dangerous thing is him with something on his shoulder. Miz goes on but he and Theory suddenly attack Kingston and Woods.

The music hits and out comes Bobby Lashley. Miz charges but Lashley clotheslines him. Lashley drops Theory now. The New Day look to be on the same page as Lashley but he levels Woods, then spikes Kofi into the mat. Miz is also driven into the mat, and Theory gets hit with a Spear. Fans chant “Bobby!” as Lashley takes the mic. He says since Bock Lesnar interrupted his title shot at RAW 30, he’s going to terrorize everyone until he gets what he wants. Lesnar suddenly hops over the barrier and rushes the ring, attacking Lashley from behind. Lesnar lays Lashley out with the F5 to a pop. Lesnar says he will see Lashley tomorrow, buddy. Lesnar puts his cowboy hat back on and poses for the crowd as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage warming up for the main event. Solo Sikoa is also shown. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Rhea Ripley, who is confident about how she will win the Women’s Royal Rumble.

– Brock Lesnar is confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Lacey Evans vs. Jazmin Allure

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans. Indie star Jazmin Allure is waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up, and go to the corner. Evans tosses Allure across the ring. Allure charges and Evans nails a drop-toe hold. Evans talks some trash and keeps the attack going, taunting and doing push-ups. They lock up and Evans works on the arm.

Allure slides out and they tangle but Evans keeps control, then rocks Allure with a big shot. Evans poses over Allure to boos now. Evans attacks while Allure is down in the corner, smashing her head into the turnbuckles. The sole of Evans’ boot comes off and she goes to use it but the referee stops her. Evans keeps control and focuses on Allure’s knee now.

Evans scoops Allure to her shoulders but Allure rolls her for a 2 count. Evans comes right back with the Woman’s Right. Evans grabs Allure for the Cobra Clutch submission to get the win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Evans takes the mic an says Little Miss Loser Laredo just learned that the Cobra Clutch is unbreakable. Evans taunts the fans and says they sound mad, but they will be really mad when she wins the Royal Rumble tomorrow. Evans tells the losers to get off their feet and salute their soon-to-be Royal Rumble winner. Evans ropes the mic and tosses Allure over the top rope to the floor. The music starts back up as Evans stands tall.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. They are looking forward to tonight being a huge night, and the same goes for tomorrow. Drew says since tomorrow is Sheamus’ birthday, he believes Sheamus will win The Rumble. Sheamus appreciates that but he thinks Drew will win because he’s been on a hell of a roll since coming back to WWE, and if he were a betting man, he’d put his money on Drew. They keep slapping each other with friendly chops while going back and forth about why the think the other will win at The Rumble. Kayla asks about tonight’s tournament match against Hit Row. They say they will send Hit Row straight back to Skid Row, because when they are together they put on nothing but banger after banger after banger. Sheamus and Drew walk off as the announcers hype the tournament match.

– We get the fourth and final Cody Rhodes return vignette, which also aired on RAW 30.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Hit Row

We go back to the ring and it’s time for a semi-finals match in the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are out first. Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders suddenly attack Sheamus and McIntyre during their entrances.

The Vikings destroy Sheamus and McIntyre at ringside as Valhalla looks on and fans boo. Erik with big knee strikes to each man. Ivar with a flying crossbody to smash Sheamus into the barrier while he’s down, then one to McIntyre. Officials come own now to try and restore order. Adam Pearce checks on McIntyre and orders The Viking Raiders to the back. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. We see how Sheamus and McIntyre went to the back to look for The Viking Raiders during the break. Pearce is in the ring with Hit Row now. They want him to raise their arms in victory but he says no one is getting a free pass to the finals. Pearce introduces the replacement for Sheamus and McIntyre. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

The winners of this match will face the winners of Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium in the finals. Ricochet starts off with Adonis and they go at it. Ricochet with a takedown and a flurry of right hands. Ricochet with a scoop slam and an elbow drop in the middle of the ring. Adonis kicks out at 2.

Ricochet counters a move and takes Adonis down with a head-scissors, then knocks him to the floor. Ricochet goes to run but Dolla gets in his way on the apron. Dolla talks some trash but Ricochet kicks him to the floor. Dolla tries to run back in but the referee stops him and they argue, allowing B-Fab to hold Ricochet’s leg, which allows Adonis to nail a dropkick. Ricochet kicks out at 2.

Adonis mounts Ricochet with right hands now. Strowman rallies while Adonis plays to the crowd for boos. Dolla comes in and drops Ricochet for a 2 count. Dolla chokes Ricochet on the middle rope. Adonis tags in and smashes Ricochet on the middle rope, posing on his back to boos. B-Fab with another cheap shot to Ricochet. Adonis keeps control of Ricochet, and in comes Dolla for the double team in their corner. Dolla with strikes, and a quick tag to Adonis. Adonis slams Ricochet and drops a leg.

Hit Row dances around, and Ricochet rolls Adonis up for 2 out of nowhere. Ricochet fights Adonis off but Adonis is preventing the tag. Ricochet ducks Adonis and finally tags in Strowman. Strowman tosses Adonis to the mat and rocks Dolla off the apron. Strowman with a big boot and corner splash to Adonis. Dolla charges but Strowman sends him to the floor over the top rope.

Cole continues to crack jokes on Dolla for his recent dive botch. Strowman launches Adonis with a big back-drop. Strowman prepares for the Monster Bomb to Adonis as Ricochet runs the ring and leaps out to take Dolla down at ringside. Strowman slams Adonis with the powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and advance to the finals.

Winners: Braun Strowman and Ricochet

– After the match, Strowman an Ricochet stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The announcers confirm Ricochet and Strowman vs. Imperium or Legado del Fantasma in the finals next Friday. Strowman and Ricochet pose in the corners as fans cheer them on.

– Kayla is backstage with Kevin Owens, asking why would he face Solo Sikoa tonight when he’s facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title tomorrow night. Owens is doing this tonight because tomorrow he wants to become champion, and right a wrong that happened two years ago at The Rumble because that night the title was his, but Reigns and The Bloodline did everything they could to stop it. Owens says tomorrow night is no different as Reigns hasn’t won anything by himself in recent years. Owens says he will take out members of The Bloodline before then, and that’s what tonight is about. The Usos appear backstage now. Owens charges them and they start brawling. Adam Pearce shows up with security and officials. Pearce says he will not lose another match tonight. He orders The Usos out of the building, and tells Owens to go get ready for his match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Usos are going to their SUV in the back. Jey Uso stops to call someone, apparently Sami Zayn, and ask if he’s still in town. Jey says he needs a favor tonight. Jey hangs up and hops in the SUV.

– We go back to the ring and the old Bray Wyatt music hits but out comes LA Knight instead. Knight is wearing Wyatt’s Hawaiian shirt and hat.

Knight says he might as well take this stupid crap off. He removes the Wyatt shirt and hat. Now let me talk to ya. Knight says the biggest RAW moment in history happened at RAW 30 when he walked in the ring to “talk to us!” chants from the crowd. Knight gave the fans what they wanted, even though they don’t deserve it. He mentions WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker coming out to help Wyatt. Knight says Wyatt has 24 hours until their Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

LA tells Wyatt to bring every bit of advice Taker whispered into his ear, come to the ring as whatever version of yourself that makes you tingle in your loins, because this right here… Knight points down at the shirt and hat on the mat… Knight says this right here is Wyatt’s future, torn up and laid out. LA says when The Alamodome goes pitch black, Wyatt’s dumpy ass isn’t coming back, and that’s not an insult, it’s just a fact of life. Yeah.

The Wyatt graphics flash and the lights go low. Fireflies light the arena up now. Wyatt is sitting on the stage in his rocking chair. Wyatt sees LA making jokes but he says they both know LA isn’t smiling inside. Wyatt says it doesn’t even matter anymore because the time for talking has come and gone, and LA will finally meet the man he’s been looking for. Fans pop. Wyatt tells LA to take out some time tonight and have a great night, sweetheart… laugh and joke all you want because tomorrow night when the lights go out, you’ll see. Wyatt laughs and fans pop.

A light suddenly shines from the concourse area up higher in the arena. Uncle Howdy is there. Howdy steps out of the shadows to the railing, and looks down. He smiles and motions his fingers in the air as Wyatt looks back at him, and then back at Knight in the ring. We go to commercial.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

Back from the break and we go back to the ring for the final semi-finals match in the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Legado del Fantasma is out first – Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Zelina Vega. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are out next.

Kaiser starts off with Wilde and they lock up, going to the corner. They tie each other up by their arms. Kaiser grounds Wilde now. They trade strikes and Wilde slips in the corner and falls on his head, but manages to hit an arm drag. Kaiser comes back with a big right hand. Vinci tags in and applies a headlock to ground Wilde. Wilde tries to fight out but Vinci clubs him down. Wilde counters a move and tags in Del Toro. Cruz unloads on Vinci with strikes, then a big chop that does nothing. Vinci comes back and levels Cruz with a huge lariat for a 2 count.

Kaiser comes back in and goes at it with Cruz. Cruz fights back and kicks Kaiser but Kaiser rocks him and delivers a headbutt. Kaiser rocks Wilde with a kick on the apron. Cruz attacks Kaiser but Kaiser stops him from tagging Wilde in. Cruz with an enziguri. Wilde finally tags back in and they unload on Imperium. Kaiser and Vinci pop back up out of nowhere and level their opponents with clotheslines. We go to commercial with Imperium standing tall.

Back from the break and Kaiser is in control of Wilde. Cole says WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Santos Escobar are not here tonight because they’re preparing for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Wilde fights from the corner but Kaiser nails a suplex as Vega looks on concerned from ringside. Kaiser drops Wilde again for a 2 count, showing frustration towards the referee.

Vinci tags in and delivers a big chop to Wilde in the corner as Kaiser holds him. Vinci slams Wilde for a 2 count. Imperium with more double teaming. Wilde mounts offense on Kaiser but Kaiser cuts him off. Wilde with a big tornado DDT out of nowhere. Vega and Del Toro rally for Wilde now. Cruz tags in and flies off the top with a crossbody on Vinci as he also comes in. Cruz sends Vinci flying, then nails an enziguri in the corner. Cruz with big kicks to Vinci and Wilde, then a missile dropkick to both opponents for a big pop.

Wilde and Cruz run the ring and leap out with double dives to Vinci and Kaiser on the floor. Cruz brings Vinci back in but he runs into an elbow. Vinci goes to the top but Cruz kicks him. Cruz springboards in from the apron to launch Vinci to the mat from the top with a hurricanrana. Wilde tags in and hits a top rope splash to Vinci but Wilde breaks the pin up just in time.

Vega can’t believe it. Cruz is dazed on the apron while the other three Superstars are down. Cruz runs in and unloads on Kaiser with chops. Kaiser shoves him off but Cruz sends him through the ropes to the floor. Cruz goes to the floor but Kaiser slams him on the floor. Vinci has Wilde up top now, working him over. Vinci presses Wilde high in the air and nails a huge super powerslam.

Vinci may have hurt his knee on the way down. Kaiser tags in and taunts Wilde while Vinci tries to recover from the apparent knee injury. Vinci says he’s ready now, and they deliver the Imperium Bomb for the pin to win and advance to the finals.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits. Cole confirms the finals for next Friday – Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Imperium.

– The announcers send us to the Royal Rumble By The Numbers video.

– Kevin Owens is shown walking backstage for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Xia Li, who announces her spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Li says she has more skills than any other woman in the Rumble match. She says this will be not only dangerous but painful.

– We see how Sonya Deville interrupted SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair earlier today during filming of the “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin from FOX Sports. Flair is backstage in Adam Pearce’s office now. Pearce says FOX is upset at Deville’s little stunt. Flair comments on how Deville is annoying and everything, but she’s persistent. Pearce says that’s not the word he’d use to describe her. Flair says she’s trying to be positive so if Deville wants a match, she will give her a title shot. Pearce asks if she’s sure. Flair says yes, go ahead and put an exclamation point on it once and for all. Pearce books Deville vs. Flair for the title on next week’s show. Flair agrees and thanks him. Flair high-fives Pearce to end the segment.

Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Kevin Owens makes his way out first. Solo Sikoa is out next. Cole says Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not here as he’s in New York City for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. We see a still shot of Reigns with Fallon. Cole mentions how the rest of The Bloodline is also gone for the night.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Owens with a headlock but Sikoa gets out. They collide with shoulders in the middle of the ring, then again. Sikoa yells out. They collide with shoulders a third time.

Owens knocks Solo back with a shoulder, Solo knocks Owens back with a shoulder, Owens knocks Solo, Solo knocks Owens. This goes on and on a few more times. Owens drops Sikoa with a back elbow, then hits the senton for a pop. Owens goes for a corner cannonball but Sikoa rolls to the floor to regroup at ringside. Fans boo.

Owens goes out after Sikoa but Sikoa rams him into the barrier, then the ring post. Sikoa launches Owens into the barrier as the referee counts. Fans boo while Sikoa stands over Owens at ringside and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa is dominating. Owens dodges the Umaga Splash in the corner. Owens with strikes. Solo rocks him but Owens nails the inverted atomic drop, then a clothesline. Owens with another clothesline. They keep fighting until Owens drops Solo with a DDT. Owens goes to the top but Sikoa rocks him. Sikoa climbs up and they fight it out.

Owens headbutts Solo, then sends him to the mat with a big elbow. Owens nails the Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Owens waits for Solo to get back up. Owens with a superkick. Solo with a superkick of his own. Owens superkicks Solo and goes for the Stunner but it’s blocked. Sikoa with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Solo misses a splash in the corner. Owens superkicks him, then again. Owens with a corner cannonball. Owens climbs to the top for the Swanton Bomb and he nails it. Owens covers but someone in all black pulls Sikoa to the floor to break the pin up. It’s Sami Zayn.

Owens is furious at Zayn. Owens goes to the floor and stalks Sami. Sikoa goes to superkick Owens from behind but Owens moves and the superkick drops Sami with a shot to the jaw. Owens rocks Sikoa and sends him into the steel ring steps. Owens clears off the top of the announce table now. Owens grabs Sikoa but Sikoa sends him face-first into the ring post. Sikoa with a steel chair shot to Owens’ jaw, putting Owens out on the announce table.

Sikoa climbs on top of the barrier and goes to splash Owens through the table but Owens hops up and rocks him. Sikoa headbutts Owens back. Sikoa leaps off the barrier but Owens superkicks him in mid-air. Sikoa charges anyway but Owens puts him through the table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens grabs the chair again, and turns his attention to Zayn. Zayn is still down, and now pleading with Owens. Owens threatens to use the chair on him, but instead he smacks Sikoa in the back to send him over the barrier into the crowd. Owens turns back to Sami and throws the chair down in front of him.

Owens steps up onto the ringside steps and yells out about how this is his show. Owens walks to the back and talks some trash to Reigns in the camera. We go to replays as Owens’ music starts up. The announcers hype the Royal Rumble now. Owens is on the stage now as he says he will see Sami, Roman and everyone else tomorrow night. Sami looks on and the final SmackDown before Royal Rumble goes off the air.

