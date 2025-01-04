WWE SmackDown Results 1/3/25

Footprint Center

Phoenix, Arizona

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade El Idolo

– DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– Paul Heyman Segment

– Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens Segment

– Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi For The WWE Women’s Championship

– Sami Zayn & The Usos vs. The Bloodline In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Checkout Episode 446 of The Hoots Podcast