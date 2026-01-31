WWE SmackDown Results 1/30/26

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, The Vision, Nick Aldis Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, what do you want to talk about? I half expected to come down here, trading punches with Jacob Fatu. Certainly, he found out I was not who he thought I was, and the same goes for him. And all that fun, if you could call that fun, was prematurely ended by the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Well, you guys got my blood pumping, it sounds like you guys are ready for the Royal Rumble. And where is Drew on this momentous occasion, again, the night before the Royal Rumble. I think Drew has discovered that all he won was the title and not the most important thing that comes with it. And if Drew doesn’t know what that is by now, he never will. Now, I know Drew, this twitter fingers and his tackiness he disguises as wit doesn’t realize that they are kid who watch this show, too.

But, Drew, now is your chance to stand out here, take SmackDown for your own, be the role model you’ve talked about, and you’re nowhere to be found. You dropped the ball. It would make all the sense in the world if I could win the Royal Rumble, for a third time. A near impossible feat, it would make all the sense in the world if I could win the Royal Rumble, that I would challenge Drew McIntyre. But maybe it wouldn’t even be Drew McIntyre, because tomorrow night, he faces off against my friend, Sami Zayn. But in my career, I’ve taken the road less traveled, more than once, so as much as I say, it would make sense to challenge for the title that meant the world to me, CM Punk, you’re still the World Heavyweight Champion, right? We’ve got to do this eventually, bud. But in addition to belief, and I need all the belief in the world for the Royal Rumble, I am going into that with something no one in the field has. And that’s the fact that I’ve won it, not once, but twice.

Randy Orton: Before I say what I came out here to say, I just wanted to say, Saudi Arabia, I freaking love you guys. Listen, listen, Cody, everybody knows how I feel about you. We’re friends, but we’re more than friends, we’re brothers. I’ve got the utmost respect for you and everything that you’ve done in the industry. Nobody was more proud of you than me when you won that World Title, and nobody understood how it tore up your gut when you lost that world title. Now, tomorrow is the Royal Rumble, it’s every man for themselves. And if anybody knows, I know that a desperate Cody Rhodes is dangerous. But, Cody, there is nothing more dangerous than a Viper chasing number fifteen. Tomorrow, we will not be friends, we will not be brothers, I will have zero respect for you or any other man that comes into that ring, And if that opportunity presents itself, if I get the chance, I will throw your ass over that top rope without hesitation. Now, remember, Cody, remember this, you’re not the only one that’s won the Royal Rumble, twice.

Jey Uso: Randy, uce. Cody, uce. No disrespect, I know y’all over here talking about number three. but you see me, I’m gonna run it, back-to-back. 2026 Royal Rumble Winner. Then I’m gonna walk into WrestleMania, I’m gonna walk out of WrestleMania, World Heavyweight Champion, again. Four letters, one word, ugh-ugh, YEET!

Sami Zayn: Now, as much as I would love to spend the rest of the evening speaking Arabic with my people here in Riyadh, I also recognize the fact that I’m in the ring with three of the absolute best right now. And since we’re all talking about our plans for the Royal Rumble, I feel like I should probably tell you mine. Because tomorrow night, I face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Tomorrow night, it’s not just a match for me, it’s the culmination of three stories that have been bubbling and building for years and years now. Number one, the obvious one, I have the chance to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded me my entire career. But in order to do that, I have to face the fact, which is story point number two, the fact that Drew McIntyre has beaten me 11 times, and I have beaten him zero times. I have never, ever beaten Drew McIntyre in singles competition, but that does lead me to story point number three, which is the fact I’ve never lost a match here in Saudi Arabia, and I don’t plan starting tomorrow night. Tomorrow, my plan for the Royal Rumble is to walk out the new WWE Champion. So, if one of you does win the Royal Rumble, just understand one thing, it’s not gonna be Drew McIntyre waiting for you on the other side, it’s going to be me.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. You know what I see on this stage right here? I see The Vision. When I look at that ring, I see four huge WWE Superstars. I see no vision at all. I see Sami Zayn, who will not become WWE Champion, tomorrow night. There’s no vision in Sami winning. I see three, three men who will enter the Royal Rumble. It will not be my Bloodline Brother, Jey Uso’s Night. It will not be Cody Rhodes Night. It will not be Randy Orton’s Night. Sorry, wrong international city. Ladies and gentlemen, by tomorrow night, you all will learn by Bronson Reed’s decree, by Austin Theory’s decree, by Logan Paul’s decree, by my decree, tomorrow night will be Bron Breakker’s night.

Randy Orton: Okay, okay, you know what? Paul, I’m gonna have to beg you, I’m gonna have to plead with you, to please shut the hell up, shut your fat mouth up, once and for all. Listen, listen, now check it out, I don’t have a spoiler, I don’t have a prediction, I have a dare. I dare all four of you to pull your heads out of Paul Heyman’s ass, walk down this ramp, get in this ring for a good ole style Saudi Arabia Ass Kicking.

Nick Aldis: Okay, gentlemen, let’s all pump the brakes here for a second. Mr. Heyman, good to see you again, always so nice of you to come here and completely derail my show. But Paul, let’s be honest, you, me, everyone in Riyadh can see where this is going. So, why don’t we just hurry it up and get there? Let’s give Riyadh a little Royal Rumble Preview. Let’s give them The Vision versus Sami Zayn, versus Jey Uso, versus Cody Rhodes, and versus Randy Orton, in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, tonight.

First Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Rey Fenix For The WWE United States Championship

