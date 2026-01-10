WWE SmackDown Results 1/9/26

Uber Arena

Berlin, Germany

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Randy Orton & Trick Williams Segment

Randy Orton: Man, oh, man, it feels good to be back in this ring. Ladies and gentlemen of Berlin, Germany, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. Now, I’ve had a few months.

– Trick Williams comes down to the ring to interrupt Randy Orton.

Trick Williams: Let me stop you right there, Randy, because every single week, another star comes out here and says it’s gonna be their year. I don’t care about none of that. Let’s be real, in case you haven’t noticed, a new superstar has arrived, and his name is Trick Williams. I don’t know about Germany, but every other country around the world, they love them some Trick Willy. But how can they not? I’m 6’5, 250 pounds, 8 abs, 3 chains, 3 cars, 2 feet, just so I could put my Lemon Pepper Steppas on. Randy Orton, you better do the math. This ain’t 2006, this is 2026, let’s talk about it.

Randy Orton: Wait a minute, wait a minute, you want to talk about it, so let’s talk about it. I’m 6’5, 270, I’ve got 5 kids, and one smoking hot wife, and I do love Lemon Pepper Chicken, but the only number that matters is 14, because that is how many World Titles I have won. But when I look at you, I do see a star, no doubt about it. You’ve got the look, the gift of gab, hell, you are oozing confidence. But there’s one thing, Trick, I’m not quite sure about, and it’s the fact that you chose to come out here and interrupt me, of all people. I don’t know if you got the brains.

Trick Williams: I gotta agree with you, Randy Orton. Let’s be real, you are one of the greatest of all-time, I acknowledge that, and I appreciate the kind words you said about me, but I have to draw the line, because you said I don’t have the brains. But let’s be real for a second, I’m out here for one reason and one reason only, to brush up against one of the greatest. I’m the only one who is going to seize his opportunity, do what has to be done, so I can brush up against a great one like you, let’s talk about it. But since I respect you so much, that’s why I came out here, all the way to Berlin, to put you on notice. This ain’t the year of The Viper no more, it’s the year of Trick Williams. This is the year we’re gonna whoop that all around the world.

Randy Orton: Now, I don’t know what they’re teaching you down in NXT, but they should have told you to never turn your back against The Viper. I’m gonna let that one pass, but if that happens again, I’m not gonna Whoop That Trick, I’m gonna whoop your ass.

Trick slapped the microphone out of Randy’s hand. Randy starts throwing haymakers at Trick. Randy launches Trick over the top rope. Randy kicks Trick in the gut. Randy hits The Draping DDT. The Miz attacks Randy from behind. Miz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Randy blocks The Skull Crushing Finale. Randy drops Miz with The RKO to close this segment.

First Match: Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

STILL TO COME

– Giulia (c) w/Kiana James vs. Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT’s In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

– Jordynne Grace vs. Alba Fyre w/Chelsea Green

– Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura For The WWE United States Championship

– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre In A Three Stages Of Hell Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 499 of The Hoots Podcast