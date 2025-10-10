WWE SmackDown Results 10/10/25

The RAC Arena

Perth, Australia

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Cody Rhodes Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Perth, what do you want to talk about? We can talk about Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins and his doom and gloom outlook on our match, that according to him, has something to do with the future of the industry. And I poked fun at how Seth talked about our match at Crown Jewel. But after hearing Mr. Heyman describe the actual stakes of our match, I started to think, well, maybe Seth was right. I started to realize how much Seth’s role mirrors his role at WrestleMania, when I finished the story, yet it’s Seth and not Roman that is becoming the type of man he sacrificed himself to defeat. Crown Jewel might be Seth Rollins Achilles heel, I might be Seth Rollins Achilles heel. And dismantling this whole vision has now fallen on my shoulders. Lucky me, I suppose, but I can’t blame Seth for falling into this trap, because when you love WWE, and you guys sound like you love WWE. You guys sound like you’re gonna have fun tonight.

As I was saying, when you love WWE, like Seth loves it, you’ll do anything to protect it, to keep it sacred, you’ll even let your own reality get a bit skewed. But when you start to think that you are the only one who can carry all of this, that’s the downfall. That’s a quest for control, a quest for power, and it tips the scales from your original intention. Seth, I know that you don’t love the QB moniker, but I’ll be very blunt with you, it’s a nickname, and it’s a shared nickname at that. And as much as I like to be a leader, as much as I want to be a leader, this team that WWE has assembled is the greatest team it’s ever assembled. And if on any given night, I’m not pulling my weight, there’s somebody who can step up and there’s somebody who can do it.

And I’m gonna go ahead and name some names, and not for the cheap pop, I’m gonna name them, so I can illustrate my point further. I’m talking about wrestlers, I’m talking about superstars, like, Randy Orton. Of course, I’m talking about superstars like Roman Reigns. I’m talking about superstars like Rhea Ripley. I’m talking about superstars like Jey Uso. Hell, I’m pretty sure I am even talking about CM Punk. But, Seth, I also could be talking about you, this spot that you’re envious of. You guys really don’t like Seth Rollins? Nonetheless, it’s a spot that perhaps Seth can fill, but I’m not here to talk reason with Seth Rollins. Well, this is going quite off the rails, so I’m gonna confirm with the voice of WWE. Michael Cole, can you tell me what they’re saying? No, I mean, you’re the voice of WWE, I need you to say it.

Wade Barrett: Cody, they are saying, Seth Rollins is a wanker.

Cody Rhodes: Guys, I was trying to be really serious here, you know. Anyways, no matter what I try to talk reason with Seth, I doubt he’s listening, but where’s what I will say. I’ll give into the idea that the world indeed revolves around Seth Rollins. And let me ask you this, in that world, Seth, who am I to you? Because I can’t just be any wrestler, no, I have to be the wrestler, right? I have to be one that you wear my gear to the funeral. I have to be the one that you bury me in my boots. I have to be one, that on any night, in any era, under any circumstance, I am the one in your world, and in mine, Seth Rollins, that you cannot beat.

– Stephanie Vaquer runs into Chelsea Green in the backstage area. Chelsea knows that Stephanie has IT, she’s got so much spice, and that secret sauce. With that being said, Chelsea offers Stephanie an opportunity to be The Slaygent of The Secret Hervice. Chelsea tells Stephanie that she wouldn’t offer Tiffany Stratton this opportunity. Chelsea calls Tiffany, Tacky Time. Tiffany Stratton joins the conversation and Chelsea immediately walks away. Stephanie tells Tiffany that she’ll have her back tonight. However, tomorrow, may the best woman win. Tiffany is glad that they’re on the same page.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Cody Rhodes was greeted by Jacob Fatu. Jacob has nothing but love for The American Nightmare, but on the other side of Crown Jewel, Cody will know what’s popping with him. Jacob stares at the WWE Championship. Cody likes the sound of that as he walks away. Nick Aldis appears. Nick says that there’s nothing he loves more than watching someone level up in real time. Nick tells Jacob to come by his office, because they have something to talk about. Jacob wants Nick to keep it 100. Drew McIntyre ambushes Jacob from behind. Drew throws Jacob into production crates. Drew asks Jacob what he thought was going to happen. Nick prevents Drew from delivering more damage. Drew tells Nick that they need to have a conversation.

First Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura For The WWE United States Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Zayn avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Strong lockup. Zayn grabs a side wrist lock. Zayn whips Nakamura across the ring. Nakamura holds onto the ropes. Nakamura kicks Zayn in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakamura with a double knee drop. Nakamura blocks a boot from Zayn. Nakamura kicks Zayn in the back. Nakamura with The Sliding German Suplex. Nakamura poses for the crowd. Zayn regains control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Nakamura with a Vertical Suplex. Nakamura tells Zayn to bring it. Nakamura ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Nakamura with combo strikes. Nakamura with clubbing mid-kicks. Nakamura follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayn blocks The Good Vibrations. Misfired Clotheslines. Nakamura drops Zayn with a Running Heel Kick for a two count. Nakamura toys around with Zayn.

Nakamura with repeated mid-kicks. Zayn answers with forearm shivers. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Zayn. Nakamura with an Axe Kick across the back of Zayn’s neck. Nakamura is picking Zayn apart. Nakamura delivers The Good Vibrations. Nakamura whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn with an Inside Out Lariat. Zayn dives over Nakamura. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Nakamura lands back on his feet. Nakamura with a Step Through Kick. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Zayn counters with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Nakamura avoids The Helluva Kick.

Nakamura with The Flying Kinshasa for a two count. Zayn with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakamura HeadButts Zayn. Zayn dodges another Roundhouse Kick. Zayn goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Nakamura lands back on his feet. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike to the back of Zayn’s head. Zayn wisely exits the ring. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the ringside barricade. Zayn nails Nakamura with The Helluva Kick. Zayn rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Nakamura connects with The Kinshasa for a two count. Zayn put his foot on the bottom rope. Nakamura drops Zayn with The Scorpio Rising. Nakamura prepares for The Kinshasa. Tama Tonga pulls Nakamura out of the ring which forces the disqualification. Tonga clotheslines Nakamura over the barricade. After the match, The MFT’s lays out Zayn and Nakamura.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Disqualification, But Still WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn

– Nick Aldis informed Drew McIntyre that he’ll be facing Jacob Fatu next week on SmackDown in San Jose. Drew says that he has no problem beating some respect into Jacob in front of his people. Drew and Jacob gets into another pull apart brawl.

Second Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Stephanie Vaquer and Kiana James will start things off. James wants Vaquer to shake her hand. James drives her knee into the midsection of Vaquer. James talks smack to Vaquer. Vaquer with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vaquer delivers The Devil’s Kiss. James tags in Giulia. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring as we head into the commercial break. Giulia and James has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Giulia with a Hair Biel Throw. Giulia tags in James. James with clubbing shoulder blocks. James with a Corner Spear. Giulia tags herself in. Giulia with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Giulia toys around with Vaquer. Giulia stomps on Vaquer’s back. Vaquer decks Giulia with a JawBreaker. Vaquer SuperKicks Giulia. Giulia tags in James. James stops Vaquer in her tracks. Vaquer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vaquer tags in Stratton. Stratton with two clotheslines. Stratton knocks Giulia off the ring apron. Stratton ducks a clothesline from James. Stratton with another clothesline. Stratton plays to the crowd. Stratton with The Double Back Handspring Elbow.

Stratton whips James across the ring. Stratton with The SpineBuster for a two count. Stratton goes for The Alabama Slam, but James blocks it. Stratton rolls James over for a two count. Stratton dropkicks James. Giulia runs interference. James goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stratton lands back on her feet. James SuperKicks Stratton. James tags in Giulia. Giulia nails Stratton with The Arriverderci. Giulia hits The Hammerlock Michinoku Driver for a two count. James dumps Vaquer out of the ring. Giulia stomps on Stratton’s back. Giulia tags in James. James goes for a PowerBomb, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Stratton blocks The SuperKick. Stratton with The Alabama Slam. Stratton tags in Vaquer. Vaquer dropkicks Giulia to the floor. Vaquer with The Double Underhook Lung Blower for a two count. Giulia HeadButts Stratton. Stratton tosses Giulia out of the ring. Stratton tags herself in. Vaquer wipes out Giulia with The Flying Crossbody Block. Stratton goes for a Running Double Foot Stomp, but James rolls her over for a two count. Stratton dodges The Big Boot. Stratton with The Rolling Senton. Stratton connects with The PME to pickup the victory.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall

– We see ZaRuca having a conversation with Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. While they were impressed with ZaRuca’s performance, when you’re facing Charlotte & Alexa, it’s not just another match, they’re stepping into their spotlight. This is not their first rodeo, and ZaRuca will find out really quick that they’ll be standing across the ring from the best. Alexa doesn’t feel like ZaRuca is ready for that lesson yet. Zaria says that they hear the compliments, and they appreciate it, but they’re not gonna sit around and wait for their opportunities. If Charlotte & Alexa don’t think ZaRuca are ready, then prove it, unless they’re scared to risk it. Charlotte calls Zaria rude, borderline disrespectful, but bold, and she can respect boldness. Sol says that they respect Charlotte & Alexa, but someone gave them an opportunity before, and that’s literally all they’re asking. Charlotte accepts ZaRuca’s challenge. Alexa says that they’re not gonna hold back, they’re not going to make ZaRuca’s dreams come true, they’re here to win.

Third Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits w/B-Fab For The WWE Tag Team Championship

STILL TO COME

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black In A Last Man Standing Match

