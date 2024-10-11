WWE SmackDown Results 10/11/24

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, South Carolina

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso Segment

Jimmy Uso: Hey, I’ve missed y’all, too. And for the past six months, I’ve been waiting to say this. Welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. For six months, your boy has been on the shelf. And I was put on the damn shelf by little brother, Solo Sikoa. And when I was sitting at home, I was thinking, this fool didn’t have the balls to do it, face to face, this fool jumped me from behind. By your crew, by your Bloodline, by your brothers. So, tonight, here in Greenville, South Carolina, this, ladies and gentlemen, is all about big brother versus little brother. And I plan on doing what I’ve been doing my whole. Hey, Solo, I plan on kicking your ass.

Roman Reigns: Your OTC usually likes to run it systematically out here, but tonight, we’re going to change things up a little bit. Greenville, South Carolina. Join Me and acknowledge him. Hey, Greenville, listen, we don’t do this often, I need you all to turn it up. Join me, and acknowledge, Big Jim. Alright, moving on. I get it, I understand where you’re coming from. I’ll tell you, wait a minute. But you have to understand, I’m not an older brother, so I don’t understand this revenge. And you have to understand that I’m not a wise man, I’m not, yet. But I don’t come up with the creative, manipulative plans, that’s not me, no. I’m a Tribal Chief. And that means, I take what’s mine. And for four years, now, that’s exactly what we’ve done, we took what was ours. I wasn’t messing around, I called my shots, and I delivered. We had it all. We had the money, the power, and the respect. We ran around here, and everybody feared us. We had championships around our waist. We had it all. We had money coming out of the pockets. Jimmy, you were asking me about buying a new house, I said, buy them all, it doesn’t matter. I don’t like where we’re at, right now. I don’t like my position. I don’t like being out of control. It’s very simple, I told y’all, I’m the greatest of all-time, and I meant it. And when we step foot in these arenas, I want y’all to know, the goats are here. When we step foot in this ring, I want you to know, when we put these ones up, that we are the ones.

Jimmy Uso: Yeah, but we’re not, though. How? I stand here in the middle of this ring, and I see a chief with no tribe, right now. I see you with no Ula Fala around your neck. Listen, at Bad Blood, I came back because you needed me. You didn’t ask. You needed help. We need help. I know one person, one person that we can get some help from, uce.

Roman Reigns: No YEET!

Jimmy Uso: Uce, listen to me, you’ll forever be my Tribal Chief, man, alright? But I’m the only one in the family that still acknowledges you.

First Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes For The WWE United States Championship

Knight is throwing haymakers at Hayes. Knight whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Knight. Hayes slips over Knight’s back. Knight clotheslines Hayes. Hayes with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Knight ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Knight clotheslines Hayes over the top rope. Hayes gets distracted by Andrade El Idolo. Knight with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight rolls Hayes back into the ring. Knight hammers down on Hayes chest. Hayes with a gut punch. Knight drives his elbow into the midsection of Hayes. Knight dribbles Hayes head on the announce table. Knight wants Andrade to shake his hand. Hayes attacks Knight from behind. Hayes drives Knight back first into the ring apron. Hayes with a running clothesline. Hayes poses for the crowd. Hayes rolls Knight back into the ring.

Hayes with a Leg Drop for a two count. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Hayes with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hayes whips Knight across the ring. Knight kicks Hayes in the chest. Knight clotheslines Hayes. Knight whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Hayes with a knife edge chop. Hayes mocks Knight. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Hayes reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight kicks Hayes in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes hammers down on the back of Knight’s neck. Hayes hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hayes applies a rear chin lock. Knight gets back to a vertical base. Knight with a Belly to Back Suplex. Knight unloads a flurry of left jabs.

Knight blocks a boot from Hayes. Knight with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Knight clothesline from Hayes. Knight whips Hayes across the ring. Knight with The Pop Up Powerslam for a two count. Knight repeatedly stomps on Hayes chest. Knight goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Hayes counters with a SuperKick. Knight with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Knight ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Knight with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Knight with The Double Jump Elbow Drop for a two count. Knight goes for The BFT, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes with The Scissors Kick. Hayes drops Knight with The Modified Cutter for a two count. Hayes gets distracted by Andrade. Knight avoids Nothing But Net. Knight goes for The BFT, but Hayes rolls him over for a two count. Hayes goes for a Modified Cutter, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, LA Knight via Pinfall

– Jimmy Uso runs into Cody Rhodes in the backstage area. Cody thanks Big Jim for having his back at Bad Blood. Consider it a favor, but Cody shouldn’t expect any more favors going forward. Jimmy has family business to handle, and it looks like Cody has business of his own to handle.

– Meta Four Vignette.

– We get a cool video package of Bayley helping out a local Greenville food bank.

Kevin Owens Promo

Woah, woah, woah, hold on. Sorry, guys, I’m very sorry to interrupt. But I was specifically told not to come here tonight, and that’s crap, I can’t let happened. People keep asking me, why did I turn on Cody Rhodes? Cody Rhodes turn his back on me. This is unbelievable. Cody Rhodes turned on me. Are you kidding me? People think that I’m in the wrong with this.

Nick Aldis, Randy Orton and security guards are trying to prevent Cody Rhodes from getting in the ring. Randy tells Kevin to calm down. Kevin accidentally decks Randy with a back elbow smash. Randy proceeds to punch Kevin in the mouth. Kevin finally decides to leave the ringside area.

Second Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Meta Four For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Trick Williams is watching this match in the front row. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are also surveying the action at ringside. Meta Four attacks BelAir and Cargill before the bell rings. Legend drives Cargill shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jackson with a flying hair pull takedown. Jackson tags in Legend. Legend with The SpineBuster for a two count. Legend tags in Jackson. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Jackson tags in Legend. SitOut FaceBuster/Running Cutter Combination for a two count.

Legend rocks Cargill with a forearm smash. Legend dumps BelAir out of the ring. Legend tags in Jackson. Jackson grabs BelAir from behind. Legend gets distracted by Chelsea. Legend nails Chelsea with The Pump Kick. Chelsea falls on top of Michael Cole. BelAir kicks Legend in the face. BelAir decks Jackson with a back elbow smash. BelAir tags in Cargill. Cargill with The Pump Kick. Cargill knocks Legend off the ring apron. Cargill and BelAir connects with their DDT/Wheelbarrow German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Randy Orton telling Cody Rhodes to calm down and go inside his tour bus. Randy says that he’ll talk to Kevin Owens. He’s been in Cody’s position before, but he needs to settle down. Nick Aldis reminds Cody that he has a huge match coming up with GUNTHER at WWE Crown Jewel. Nick needs Cody to win this match for SmackDown. Randy tells Cody that he’ll fix this. Nick gives Randy props for being the voice of reason.

Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Liv Morgan Segment

Nia Jax: As your Women’s World Champion, I have a very busy agenda. So, let me knock this off, one by one. I’m here, first off, to give credit to Bayley. Bayley, you put one hell of a fight last week. I even broke a sweat. You’re a very worthy contender. And just like every other worthy contender that’s faced me, you ended up on your back, realizing that nobody on this planet can beat me. Not you, not anyone in the locker room, and especially not my counterpart at Raw Liv Morgan. That little girl wants to face your Women’s Champion at Crown Jewel. Now, let me tell you what’s going to happen at Crown Jewel, I’m going to annihilate Liv Morgan, just like I annihilated Bayley and everyone else. And when I finish with that, and I become the first ever WWE Crown Jewel Champion, it’s Tiffy Time. That’s when you cash in on Liv Morgan.

Naomi: Nia, you and I both know, the only reason that championship is still sitting on your shoulders, is because that broke down Barbie of yours, helped you, again. You cannot win without your little sidekick. And as a matter of fact, she’s not even a good one, because I pinned her last week, right there in the middle of that ring, just like I pinned you. Oh, do you not remember that, Nia?

Nia Jax: Do you know what I do remember about that, Naomi? It’s that, it didn’t take one of you to pin me, it took two of you to pin me. Now, are you out here challenging me, one on one, so I can annihilate you or are you going to find a tag team partner, so that I can take revenge out on both of you.

Naomi: I’m going to say this to your face, right here. I don’t need nobody to help me beat you.

Nia Jax: You know what? I’m sick of your face.

Naomi: As a matter of fact, I’m going to beat you, right here and right now.

Nia Jax: Oh, really? Okay, well, Nick Aldis, if you can hear me, send out a referee, because I’m sick of Naomi, and I want to annihilate her, right now. And make sure it’s official.

Liv Morgan: Aww. I’m actually a little bit upset, right now. We came all the way over here just to make an example out of you, Nia. But it actually seems like you have your hands a little bit full, right now. So, what I think we’re going to do, we’re going to go down to ringside, and we’re going to watch along with everyone else, as you lose your match, tonight. Just like you’re going to lose to me at Crown Jewel

Nia shoves down Naomi to close this segment.

Third Match: Nia Jax w/Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

This match started during the commercial break. Naomi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jax sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi dives over Jax. Naomi repeatedly stomps on Jax’s back. Naomi slaps Jax in the face. Naomi ducks under two clotheslines from Jax. Naomi with a Mule Kick. Naomi with a Low Enzuigiri. Jax reverses out of the irish whip from Naomi. Jax levels Naomi with The Body Avalanche. Jax with The Leaping Body Block for a two count. Jax applies the bow and arrow stretch. Jax drives Naomi face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jax sends Naomi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jax with a Running Hip Attack against the ring post for a two count. Jax applies a rear chin lock. Naomi with elbows into the midsection of Jax. Jax HeadButts Naomi. Jax goes for a Snap Mare Takeover, but Naomi lands back on her feet.

Naomi thrust kicks the midsection of Jax. Naomi drops Jax with The Headscissors Driver. Naomi hits The Splitting Leg Drop on the ring apron. Naomi with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Jax regroups on the outside. Naomi with a Baseball Slide into the ring post. Jax brings Naomi to the timekeeper’s area. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Jax responds with The Samoan Drop on the floor. Jax taunts Liv Morgan who’s chilling at ringside with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Jax bodyslams Naomi. Jax goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Naomi ducks out of the way.

Naomi with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike. Naomi follows that with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Jax shoves Naomi. Naomi ducks a clothesline from Jax. Naomi with The Disaster Kick. Naomi with The Corkscrew Plancha to the outside. Naomi rolls Jax back into the ring. Stratton attacks Naomi behind the referee’s back. Rodriguez snatches the MITB Briefcase away from Stratton. Naomi clocks Stratton with The Roundhouse Kick. Naomi slams Jax’s head on the top rope. Naomi ascends to the top turnbuckle. Jax HeadButts Naomi. Jax sends Naomi crashing into the canvas. The referee gets distracted by Rodriguez. Liv attacks Jax with Stratton’s MITB Briefcase. Naomi PowerBombs Jax to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhea Ripley gets into a big brawl with Rodriguez. Ripley drops Jax with The Big Boot. Ripley tees off on Morgan. Ripley takes a swipe at Dominik. That allows Morgan to exit the ring.

Winner: Naomi via Pinfall

– Nick Aldis tells Carmelo Hayes that there will be a Game 7 between him and Andrade El Idolo. The winner of that match will indeed get an opportunity at the WWE United States Championship. Legado Del Fantasma joins the conversation. Santos Escobar wants to know why Carmelo and Andrade continue to get title shot after title shot. Nick reminds Santos that he lost to LA Knight, he’s waiting for him to bounce back. How about title opportunities for Elektra Lopez or Los Garza? Next week, Los Garza will battle a very special tag team of his choosing. If they can win, then they’ll be more than worthy of getting an opportunity at the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Solo Sikoa Promo

My big brother Jimmy is looking for revenge, tonight. But he’s not going to get it. You see, he may be, big brother, but tonight, I’m his Tribal Chief, and he will acknowledge me.

– Nick Aldis reminds DIY and The Street Profits that they had their shot at the tag team titles last week. He has a brand-new tag team joining the division. DIY and The Profits continues to bicker with each other. From there, we see Kevin Owens viciously attacking Randy Orton in the parking lot. Kevin takes issue with Randy picking sides on this issue.

Fourth Match: Solo Sikoa w/The Bloodline vs. Jimmy Uso

Sikoa tells Jimmy that he’s the Tribal Chief. Sikoa wants Jimmy to acknowledge him. Jimmy uppercuts Sikoa. Jimmy unloads two knife edge chops. Sikoa launches Jimmy to the corner. Jimmy with another uppercut/chop combination. Jimmy kicks Sikoa in the face. Sikoa scores the elbow knockdown. Sikoa whips Jimmy across the ring. Jimmy holds onto the ropes. Jimmy sends Sikoa tumbling to the floor. Jimmy lands The Suicide Dive. Jimmy rolls Sikoa back into the ring. Sikoa punches Jimmy out of mid-air. Sikoa puts his knee on the back of Jimmy’s neck. Jacob Fatu delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Sikoa talks smack to Jimmy. Sikoa poses for the crowd. Sikoa HeadButts Jimmy. Jimmy slams Sikoa’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Jimmy goes for a Hard Way Suplex, but Sikoa blocks it. Sikoa punches Jimmy in the ribs. Sikoa clotheslines Jimmy on the ring apron.

Jimmy with The Apron Enzuigiri. Jimmy buries his shoulder into the midsection of Sikoa. Sikoa swats Jimmy out of mid-air. Fatu with a Running HeadButt on the outside. Sikoa has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sikoa toys around with Jimmy. Jimmy is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Sikoa shrugs off The Bulldog. Sikoa drops Jimmy with a Spinning Heel Kick. Sikoa uses the middle rope to choke Jimmy. Fatu uppercuts Jimmy from the outside. Sikoa is picking Jimmy apart. Jimmy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jimmy kicks Sikoa in the gut. Jimmy drops Sikoa with The DDT. Jimmy with a chop/haymaker combination. Sikoa hits The Spinning Solo for a two count. Sikoa with The Running Hip Attack.

Sikoa goes for another Running Hip Attack, but Jimmy counters with a Leaping SuperKick. Jimmy thrust kicks the midsection of Sikoa. Jimmy with a drop down uppercut. Sikoa blocks The Samoan Drop. Jimmy with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Sikoa launches Jimmy over the top rope. Jimmy with another Apron Enzuigiri. Jimmy with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jimmy knocks The Bloodline off the apron. Jimmy denies The Samoan Spike. Jimmy with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jimmy gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Sikoa connects with The Samoan Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bloodline gangs up on Jimmy. Roman Reigns joins the fray. Reigns clocks Fatu with The Superman Punch. Reigns slams Loa’s head on the top rope. Reigns with a Back Body Drop over the top rope. Reigns delivers two more Superman Punches. Reigns is left alone in the ring with Sikoa. Reigns and Sikoa are trading back and forth shots. Fatu attacks Reigns from behind. Fatu nails Reigns with The Running Hip Attack. Fatu SuperKicks Jimmy. Fatu with The Double Jump MoonSault. GOD gangs up on Reigns. Sikoa drops Reigns with The Samoan Spike as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Solo Sikoa via Pinfall

