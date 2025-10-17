WWE SmackDown Results 10/17/25

SAP Center

San Jose, California

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Cody Rhodes & Nick Aldis Segment

Nick Aldis: San Jose, welcome to SmackDown. Now, as many of you know, there’s a contest scheduled for tonight between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. Now, I am out here to inform you that matchup is now a number one contender’s match for the WWE Championship, which means the winner of that match will face this man.

Cody Rhodes: This past Saturday at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins beat me for the Crown Jewel Championship. It split him to the bone to do so. And after this dance Seth and I have done over the last few years, I feel like I could say, I don’t think Seth Rollins and I need to be in the ring with each other ever again, but you guys know, that’s not how things work around here. You don’t need 20/20 vision to see that Seth has some issues of his own, issues with The Brons, issues with an oracle that is rewriting his future as we speak. Seth needs to handle his business, and I will handle SmackDown business.

And the business of SmackDown is being with you all here tonight, in the Bay Arena, to watch a number one contender’s match. Now, I heard our General Manager say it earlier, who is it going to be? Will it be “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre? I’m going to try again, will it be “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre? Or will it be someone you’re rather familiar with? Someone from right around here, “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu? I don’t know how this one will shake out, but I do know, I will be ready, and I do know it’s Friday night. The lights are on bright, and the roads to Saturday Night’s Main Event runs through San Jose.

– Solo Sikoa interrupted Rey Fenix’s photoshoot in the back. Fenix wants to know what the problem is. Solo doesn’t have a problem, but Fenix certainly does. The MFT’s viciously beats down Fenix.

First Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

